Aussies Dreaming Of A Richer 2023 With $100 Million Powerball

Up to half of all Australian adults are dreaming of a wealthier 2023 and are expected to have an entry in Thursday night’s $100 million Powerball.

The $100 million prize is the third biggest jackpot offered by any Australian lottery game this year and is also the fifth-biggest jackpot in Australian lottery history.

The Powerball jackpot reached the massive prize after there were no division one winners across the past four draws.

The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said it was expected the peak of ticket sales would be just before the draw on Thursday night.

“The last time Powerball offered a $100 million prize, in October 2022, the peak of sales was at 6.12pm on the day of the draw when more than 6,900 tickets were sold in a single minute,” he said.

“If just one person scores the entire $100 million prize on Thursday night, they’ll also be crowned the second biggest Australian lottery winner in history.

“The idea of winning this life-changing jackpot just moments before 2023 arrives is sure to get Aussies dreaming big this week.”

The Lott has released the Powerball statistics for this year – with it revealed the lotto game has been on a winning streak this year with more Powerball division one wins so far in 2022 than there were during each of the past five years.

There have been 19 Powerball division one wins in 2022 to date that have collectively won more than $664 million in prize money.

Eleven of these division one wins have been in New South Wales, with four in Victoria, two in Western Australia and one each in Queensland and South Australia.

“Hot” and “Cold” numbers:

From the main barrel, the most frequently drawn numbers are 17, 7, 2 and 9, while the least frequently drawn are 33, 33, 31, 34 and 15.

From the Powerball barrel, the most frequently drawn Powerball number is 19, while the least frequently drawn Powerball numbers are 16 and 14.

