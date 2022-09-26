Aussies Reap Benefits Of Cheaper Medications As Government Extends PBS List

New medications are being listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) from October 1, with others set to become cheaper.

Medications for treating common conditions such as migraines, arthritis stomach ulcers, schizophrenia and other conditions will be added to the scheme.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Briefing - serving up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you:

Health Minister Mark Butler on Monday said the added medications to the PBS will save Aussies $130m a year in out-of-pocket costs.

“Listing these drugs on the PBS will improve the lives of thousands of Australian patients and their families,” he said.

“The government is making a trip to the pharmacy cheaper for thousands of Australians.” - Health Minister, Mark Butler

Up to half a million people with stomach ulcers or acid reflux can now expect to pay $26.74 per script for esomeprazole, a saving of up to $6.84.

While more than 20,000 migraine sufferers and people with epilepsy can now expect to pay $34.90 per script for topiramate - a saving of up to $6.63.

The full list of PBS medicines can be found here.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.