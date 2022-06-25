Aussies Urged To Get Tested And Boosted As Vaccine, Mask Mandates Ease

Health experts are urging Australians with Covid-like symptoms to stay home and get tested amid eased vaccine and mask mandates across the country.

Australian Medical Association Queensland president Maria Boultan said a raft of viruses, including the flu, are currently rampant among the community.

“We’ve seen too many people who have symptoms who are going around in the community who perhaps have had a negative RAT test saying, ‘Oh, it’s not COVID, it’s not the flu. I’m okay to be around people’,” Dr Boultan told Nine’s Today.

The warning comes as Queensland joins NSW and Victoria in relaxing Covid vaccination mandates, including allowing unvaccinated school staff back to work, lifting bans on unvaccinated visitors at health and care facilities, and removing mask requirements at airports.

But as cases continue to rise across the country, along with a myriad of winter viruses, Australia’s chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly is urging people to get their boosters, along with the flu vaccine.

“The flu vaccine (is) very important now, and right across Australia, that’s been made free for most people, but particularly those who are vulnerable of severe flu,” he said.

“That includes young kid, actually. That’s a difference to the COVID message. We need to increase that flu shot as well.” - Prof Kelly

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Northern Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,116

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 105 / 1

Queensland

New cases: 4,345

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 556 / 11

New South Wales

New cases: 8,266

Covid-related deaths: 21

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,453 / 45

Victoria

New cases: 6,634

Covid-related deaths: 24

Hospital and ICU admissions: 420 / 26

South Australia

New cases: 2,565

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 209 / 8

Tasmania

New cases: 983

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 49 / 3

New Zealand

New cases: 8,638

Covid-related deaths: 24

Hospital and ICU admissions: 316 / 4

