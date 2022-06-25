Aussies Urged To Get Tested And Boosted As Vaccine, Mask Mandates Ease
Covid Tracker: June 25
Health experts are urging Australians with Covid-like symptoms to stay home and get tested amid eased vaccine and mask mandates across the country.
Australian Medical Association Queensland president Maria Boultan said a raft of viruses, including the flu, are currently rampant among the community.
“We’ve seen too many people who have symptoms who are going around in the community who perhaps have had a negative RAT test saying, ‘Oh, it’s not COVID, it’s not the flu. I’m okay to be around people’,” Dr Boultan told Nine’s Today.
The warning comes as Queensland joins NSW and Victoria in relaxing Covid vaccination mandates, including allowing unvaccinated school staff back to work, lifting bans on unvaccinated visitors at health and care facilities, and removing mask requirements at airports.
But as cases continue to rise across the country, along with a myriad of winter viruses, Australia’s chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly is urging people to get their boosters, along with the flu vaccine.
“The flu vaccine (is) very important now, and right across Australia, that’s been made free for most people, but particularly those who are vulnerable of severe flu,” he said.
“That includes young kid, actually. That’s a difference to the COVID message. We need to increase that flu shot as well.”
- Prof Kelly
Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:
Western Australia
- New cases: TBA
- Covid-related deaths: TBA
- Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA
Northern Territory
- New cases: TBA
- Covid-related deaths: TBA
- Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA
Australian Capital Territory
- New cases: 1,116
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 105 / 1
Queensland
- New cases: 4,345
- Covid-related deaths: 5
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 556 / 11
New South Wales
- New cases: 8,266
- Covid-related deaths: 21
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,453 / 45
Victoria
- New cases: 6,634
- Covid-related deaths: 24
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 420 / 26
South Australia
- New cases: 2,565
- Covid-related deaths: 1
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 209 / 8
Tasmania
- New cases: 983
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 49 / 3
New Zealand
- New cases: 8,638
- Covid-related deaths: 24
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 316 / 4
