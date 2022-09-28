Aussies Urged To Get To The Servo With Petrol Set To Rise By 25 Cents A Litre

Australians are being urged to fuel up now with petrol price hikes over the coming weeks likely to put added pressure on the hip pocket.

It comes as the temporary fuel excise cut will end just before midnight tonight, bumping up prices by 22 cents a litre to as much as 25 cents.

But not everyone is sad to see it go.

Rod Hanniffy from the National Road Freighters Association said truckies are keen to see the diesel rebate return instead.

The rebate was scrapped during the six months months of reprieve.

"And when it was brought in the government told a half-truth, so the trucking industry didn't get the benefit that the average motorist did"

"And of course that carries on to all our customers," Mr Hanniffy added.

But with prices already pushing $2 a litre in most states, many fear the the added cost at the bowser will land over night and not over the duration of a week.

Petrol prices on Wednesday were averaging 192.8 cents a litre in Brisbane, followed by Melbourne at 191.6c/L and Sydney at 190.5c/L.

While Adelaide is averaging 189.2c/L, Canberra 177.8c/L, Hobart 171.9c/L, Darwin 170c/L and Perth 155.8c/L.

So, it makes sense to fill up now, rather than wait!

