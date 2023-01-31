Australia And France Unite To Send Weaponry To Ukraine

France and Australia will unite to help Ukraine's armed forces as it struggles to fight of Russia's longstanding invasion.

According to reports, the two nations will produce "several thousands" ammunition rounds.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles met with French counterparts, announcing the new deal.

The plan comes 18 months after the cancelled submarine contract between the two countries, when relationship appeared to hit an all-time low.

Australia will provide gunpowder, while France will supply shells and gun artillery. The first delivery of multi-million dollar military aid is set to be ready over the coming months, according to ministers.

Marles said they're committed to rebuilding the partnership with France, while also continuing to ease the pressure placed on Ukraine's defence.

"This forms part of the ongoing level of support that both France and Australia are providing Ukraine to make sure that Ukraine is able to stay in this conflict and be able to see it concluded on its own terms," Marles said.

The Minister added "some synergies that can be achieved by Australia and France working together" to manufacture the weapons.

French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu made it clear the plan was to "share the bill".

"But it's also true that we wanted to act together as a statement about how importantly Australia and France regard the support of Ukraine in the current conflict," Marles said.

Ukraine's ambassador to Australia Vasyl Mryoshnychenko welcomed the announcement of more military aid.

"This will be a great help for Ukraine," he said.

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: