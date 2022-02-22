Australia Calls For Russia To ‘Step Back”

As Russian President Vladimir Putin deploys military troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine to "keep the peace”, tensions in eastern Europe continue to flair.

It follows Putin’s decree, recognising the independence of the eastern separatist regions Donetsk and Luhansk.

The deliberate move has antagonised Western leaders who consider the action to be an unjust breach of world order.

Listen to the latest 'live news' from Ukraine with Australia Today's Steve Price as he speaks to Australian Misha Zelinsky, in Kyiv, as Russia invades.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called out the invasion as unwarranted and unprovoked and said that Australia would be in lockstep with other nations and immediately impose economic sanctions on Russia should there be further military action in Ukraine.

"Russia should step back, it should unconditionally withdraw, back behind its own borders and stop threatening its neighbours," he said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Morrison denounced the move by Moscow to send "peacemakers" into Ukraine, saying it was "nonsense".

"Some suggestions that they are peacekeeping is nonsense. They have moved in on Ukrainian sovereign territory," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"We cannot have threats of violence being used to seek to advantage a nation's position over others."

Mr Morrison warned the politically driven manoeuvre could result in an “absolutely violent confrontation with terrible human consequences”.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has reiterated calls for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

"There is no place in 2022 for nation states to just try to carve off sections of another sovereign nation state, which is what we're seeing here," he said.

"This unilateral statement by Vladimir Putin has no place in a world in which we have respect." - Mr Albanese

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to never give up any of their land, instead accusing Russia of wrecking peace talks.

"We are committed to the peaceful and diplomatic path, we will follow it and only it," Zelenskyy said.

"But we are on our own land. We are not afraid of anything and anybody, we owe nothing to no-one, and we will give nothing to anyone." - Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

