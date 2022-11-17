Australia Calls On Russia To Hand Over Trio Found Guilty Of Shooting Down MH17

Foreign Minister Penny Wong says justice and truth have been delivered for victims after a Dutch court found three men guilty of murder for downing flight MH17 which claimed 298 lives, including 38 Australians.

Two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian have been handed life sentences, for firing the missile which brought down the Malaysia Airlines flight over Ukraine in 2014.

A third Russian defendant was acquitted.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Australia Today's Morning Agenda - For those looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage:

Judges in the Hague ruled on Thursday that the three men made a deliberate action to bring down a plane, even though their intention was to shoot down a military, not civilian aircraft.

It has been confirmed that it was a Russian missile.

The trio have been sentenced to life in jail, however are unlikely to face justice, as Moscow has refused to hand them over.

Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong has called on Moscow to hand over the three offenders who now remain at large somewhere in Russia.

"We would say to Russia the world knows that you’re harbouring murderers and that says something about you Mr. Putin.

"The world today knows that Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko downed an aircraft and murdered all 298 people onboard. No amount of avoidance, obfuscation, disinformation by the Russian federation can avoid that fact," she said.

Speaking directly to families and friends of those who lost loved ones, Wong said, “I acknowledge how long you’ve waited for this truth to come out.”

"I want to say first to all of the families and friends that we know that you suffered an unfathomable grief, we know you’ve waited a long time for justice." - Foreign Minister Penny Wong

The foreign minister confirmed the men will remain on the Interpol wanted list, for ever.

From The Monthly and LiSTNR comes The Politics Podcast, a new daily podcast that cuts through the noise and delivers you the in-depth analysis of the moments that defined the day in politics. Hear it on the LiSTNR app.