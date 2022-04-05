Australia Casts Russian President Vladimir Putin As A “War Criminal”

Warning: This article contains graphic content that may disturb some readers.

In their strongest remarks yet, Australia’s foreign affairs minister Marise Payne and defence minister Peter Dutton have called out Russian president Vladimir Putin as a “war criminal” who has comanaged the “butchering” of Ukrainian citizens.

It follows reports of 300 plus Ukrianian civilians killed by Russian forces while Chechen soldiers controlled the outskirts of Kyiv.

The foreign affairs minister on Tuesday morning, described Russian forces alleged “bombing of known civilian shelters”, “the butchering of people in mass graves, murder and the use of rape as a weapon of war” as “horrific beyond description”.

“That is appalling, and it must be investigated in the context of the war crimes issues that have been raised"

"We have seen in the last few days, particularly in Bucha, is the butchering of people in mass graves, the murder and use of rape as a weapon of war," Ms Payne told Channel Seven.

"It must be investigated in the context of the war crimes issues that have been raised [and] Australia stands very strong in relation to that and will work closely with our international partners to ensure that is the case." - Senator Payne

Meantime, as the Kremlin denies all accusations related to the killing of civilians in Bucha, Mr Dutton said it only provides proof that greater international sanctions are required against Russia.

“He’s a brutal autocrat. The use of chemical weapons and the use of brutality against women and children doesn’t phase him ...” Mr Dutton told Channel Seven.

“When you’re seeing theatres bombed, when you’re seeing residential areas bombed and the potential of mass graves or executions, that is straight up and down the act of a war criminal and this should be investigated as quickly as possible.”

“The world needs to unite and become even stronger in the sanctions that we’re applying against Russia,” Mr Dutton said.

Australia has since added further sanctions following a call from Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia for a moratorium on all Russian goods entering the country.

New sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine include luxury goods, including tobacco, furs, musical instruments, racehorses, wine, crustaceans and molluscs.

