Australia Celebrates Another Successful Commonwealth Games As Event Officially Closes

Australia can officially call itself the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games champions, after the event came to a close overnight.

Sitting atop of the ladder with 178 medals – 67 gold, 57 silver and 54 bronze – Team Australia bet the host nation by two medals, 176, but secured 10 more gold.

The final gold for Australia was won by the Kookaburras, winning their seventh consecutive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in men’s hockey – beating India 7-0.

Other medals won by Australia on the last day included silver in the women’s double table tennis and silver and bronze in the mixed 3m synchronised and mixed 10m synchronised diving.

The nation’s performance across the 11 days replicated that of previous Games, where Australia had topped the ladder in every Commonwealth Games since 2014, besides Glasgow 2014.

Australian chef de mission Petria Thomas, praised Team Australia for the excellence of its performances.

“It is an honour to lead this team and watch our Aussies shine both on and off the field,” she said.

“The team has performed on the field of play and, generally, just the way they have conducted themselves out and about, they have been great ambassadors for Australia.”

What our athletes posted:

At Birmingham’s closing ceremony, the city officially handed Commonwealth Games responsibilities to regional Victoria which will host the even in 2026 across four hubs – Ballarat, Bendigo, Gippsland and Geelong.

As part of the handover, Indigenous elders Aunty Lena Morris, Uncle Rodney Carter, Aunty Joy Oldaker and Uncle Andrew Gardiner performed a smoking ceremony and handed over message sticks to Birmingham 2022 organisers and Commonwealth Games Federation chair Dame Louise Martin.

Performances followed by Indigenous artist Baker Boy, and singers Taylor Henderson and Vanessa Amorosi.

