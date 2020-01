The Shire of Cuballing Invites Residents in and around Cuballing to a FREE Australia Breakfast and Presentation of Citizen Awards on Sunday January 26 at the Popanyinning Town Hall Starting from 7.30am.

So head along and Celebrate Australia Day 2020 with family and Friends at the Popanyinning Town Hall

To Know more contact the Shire of Cuballing today on 9883 6031