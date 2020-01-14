Australia Day 2020 Events For Mackay Region

AUSTRALIA DAY CITIZENSHIP CEREMONY

Hosted by: Mackay Regional Council

When: 10am, Sunday, January 26

Where: MECC

What's happening: Mayor Greg Williamson will welcome more than 100 new citizens at the MECC.

For more information, call 1300 MACKAY (622 529).

AUSTRALIA DAY AT SARINA BEACH

Hosted by: Sarina Surf Life Saving Club

When: 2pm - 6pm Sunday, January 26

Where: Sarina Beach, Sarina Esplanade

What’s happening: In its 7th year, this event will be bigger than ever with a BBQ, water slide and heaps of fun competitions like pie eating, thong throwing, fastest man on the sand and wheelbarrow races. Cash prizes are up for grabs! BYO picnic blanket and chair. Note - this event is free to attend but some activities and food may require a gold coin donation.

For more information, call 4956 6476, visit www.sarinasurfclub.com.au or email [email protected]

AUSSIE FAMILY BBQ AT QUOTA PARK

Hosted by: Mackay & District Australian South Sea Islander Association Inc

When: 11am – 3pm Sunday, January 26

Where: Quota Park - Southern end of Binnington Esplanade, Mackay

What’s happening: Come along and celebrate our diversity and culture at a community BBQ by the beach. Activities on the day will include a free BBQ and plenty of beach game activities for the kids and family. A special bus service is available for the elderly.

For more information, call Starrett on 0488 113 181.

AUSSIE FAMILY FUN DAY

Hosted by: North Mackay Saints AFL

When: 10am – 3pm Sunday, January 26

Where: Zeolla Park AFL Grounds

What’s happening: This event is guaranteed to make you shout "Aussie! Aussie! Aussie!". Activities will include a jumping castle/water slide, AFL grudge match (juniors versus parents), volley ball (round robin), cricket match and free BBQ lunch.

For more information, call Peter on 0487 046 124.

AUSSIE DAY AT NORTHERN BEACHES

Hosted by: Mackay Northern Beaches Bowls Club

When: 11am - 6pm Sunday, January 26

Where: Mackay Northern Beaches Bowls Club

What’s happening: Grab the kids and come on down for some ripper Aussie day fun. Activities will include free giant inflatable water slide and inflatable obstacle course, live music, free sausage sizzle, free barefoot bowls, live music and DJ, display by RACQ CQ Rescue, heaps of games for the kids with prizes and best dressed Aussie male, female and child. All raffle proceeds will go to CQ Rescue.

For more information, call 4954 8677 or visit their Facebook page.

AUSTRALIA DAY BEACH PARTY

Hosted by: Mackay Surf Lifesaving Club

When: 9:30am - 4pm Sunday, January 26

Where: Mackay Surf Lifesaving Club, Harbour Beach, Mackay Harbour

What’s happening: Dive into Australia Day and bring the kids to this Aussie themed event with water slide, beach volley ball, tug-of-war, thong throwing competition and more!

For more information, call Lexi on 0455 686 196.

AUSTRALIA DAY OPEN FUN DAY

Hosted by: Mackay Tennis Association

When: noon - 6pm Sunday, January 26

Where: Mackay Tennis Association, 125 Kippen Street

What’s happening: Mackay Tennis Association are serving up an Aussie Day with style. Event activities will include tennis mini games, thong throwing competitions, giant snakes and ladders and connect four, giant egg and spoon, giant jenga, giant quoits, tug of war, lamington eating competition, free tennis court hire, photo booth to capture the moment with friends, mini prizes for competitions, giant beach ball tennis, balloon animals and sausage sizzle.

For more information, call 0422 676 276.

AUSTRALIA DAY SCOUTS OPEN DAY

Hosted by: Banksia Scout Group

When: 10am - 1pm Sunday, January 26

Where: Banksia Scout Den, Jaycee Park, Cnr of Fernleigh Av and Bedford Rd, Andergrove

What’s happening: Parents bring a chair and enjoy the shade of the trees while the kids have some fun this Australia Day. Activities will include rope bridge, low ropes course, 'land based' canoe races, damper cooking and much more! Sausage sizzle and drinks available for gold coin donation.

For more information, call Peter 0419 732 783 or visit www.facebook.com/BanksiaScoutGroup.

HABANA AUSSIE PARTY

Hosted by: Habana and Districts Progress Association

When: 3pm – 7pm Sunday, January 26

Where: Habana Community Precinct, 1091 Mackay-Habana Rd

What’s happening: Community picnic (BYO) and traditional Australia Day activities including sand castle building on our "borrowed" beach, backyard cricket, inflatable water play, lamington eating, tug-o-war and thong throwing. Cold drinks and meat pies will be available for sale. Find out about local groups you can join at the event including craft, rural fire and Tai Chi.

For more information, visit Habana Progress Association's Facebook page or call Danielle on 0438 787 791.

PANCAKES AND PLAY IN THE PARK

Hosted by: Shed Happens Mackay and Neighbourhood Watch Northern Beaches

When: 10:30am – 2:30pm Sunday, January 26

Where: On the grass area near the Mackay Sugar Bowl, Phillip Street, North Mackay

What’s happening: Shed Happens Mackay, a local men's support group, will be running heaps of games and group sharing activities during the event and of course free pancakes! The games will be family oriented and involve team building exercises including three legged race, sack race and egg and spoon race.

For more information, call Frank on 0434 908 968.

SAIL AWAY ON AUSTRALIA DAY

Hosted by: Mackay Sailing Club

When: 10am – 3:30pm Sunday, January 26

Where: "Sailor's corner", Kinchant Dam Road, KInchant Dam

What’s happening: Get sailing this Australia Day with a fun filled adventure at Kinchant Dam. The event is being held for the first time on Australia Day and will include a free sausage sizzle, fun races, heaps of prizes and a commodore's sail past. We encourage anyone who already has a sailing dinghy to dust it off and join in the fun. All members of the general public are welcome to participate.

For more information, call Commodore Geoff on 0432 033 188 or email [email protected].

SEAFORTH AUSTRALIA DAY CELEBRATION

Hosted by: Hibiscus Coast Progress and Sports Association and Seaforth Bowls Club

When: noon till late, Sunday, January 26

Where: Seaforth Bowls Club

What’s happening: Activities will include barefoot bowls, free sausage sizzle, thong throwing competition and prizes for best dressed. There will also be live music by Jay-C from 7pm.

For more information, call 0429 897 045.