Australia Day Breakfast in the Park

Join the Shire of Denmark at their Big Aussie Brekfast in the Park to celebrate Australia Day!



Starting from 8 am at Berridge Park, things will kick off with a full Aussie breakfast - eggs, bacon, sausage, baked beans, tomato, fruit and more. Plus, family entertainment, free bouncy castle, face painting and kids art activities.



Enjoy live music from Myles Mitchell, Dig the Dust, Cyclone Tracee and local youth talent.



Come along and support this year's Community and Sport Citizen of the Year nominees. Nominees and award winners will be presented from 10.30am.



Help the Shire as well to reduce waste and reuse by bringing your own plate, mug and cutlery. AND don't forget your water bottle and picnic rug!