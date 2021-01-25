Australia Day Events For Mackay & The Whitsundays 2021
A DAY AT THE BEACH
Hosted by: Eimeo Surf Life Saving Club
When: 2pm - 6pm Tuesday, January 26
Where: Eimeo Beach
What’s happening: Activities will include family sand castle competition, Aussie beach flags, Aussie Iron-person race (run 200 metres, swim 100 metres, eat a cold pie and drink a milo), vegemite face painting competition, thong throwing, prizes, water slide and live music.
For more information, call 4969 6680
AUSTRALIA DAY AT SARINA BEACH
Hosted by: Sarina Surf Life Saving Club
When: noon - 5pm Tuesday, January 26
Where: Sarina Beach, Sarina Esplanade
What’s happening: In its 8th year, this event will be bigger than ever with a BBQ, water slide and heaps of fun competitions like fastest man on the sand and wheelbarrow races. Cash prizes are also up for grabs! BYO picnic blanket and chair. Note - this event is free to attend but some activities and food may require a gold coin donation.
For more information, call 4956 6476, visit www.sarinasurfclub.com.au
AUSSIE FAMILY FUN DAY
Hosted by: North Mackay Saints AFL
When: 10am – 3pm Tuesday, January 26
Where: Zeolla Park AFL Grounds
What’s happening: This event is guaranteed to make you shout "Aussie! Aussie! Aussie!". Activities will include a jumping castle/water slide, AFL grudge match (juniors versus parents), volley ball (round robin), cricket match and free BBQ lunch.
For more information, call Peter on 0487 046 124.
AUSTRALIA DAY BEACH PARTY
Hosted by: Mackay Surf Lifesaving Club
When: 10am - 3pm Tuesday, January 26
Where: Mackay Surf Lifesaving Club, Harbour Beach, Mackay Harbour
What’s happening: Dive into Australia Day and bring the kids to this Aussie themed event with water slide, live music, beach volley ball and beach cricket, tug-of-war, thong throwing competition and more!
For more information, call Lexi on 0421 900 944 or visit www.facebook.com/mackayslsc.
AUSTRALIA DAY SCOUTS OPEN DAY
Hosted by: Banksia Scout Group
When: 10am - 1pm Tuesday, January 26
Where: Banksia Scout Den, Jaycee Park, Cnr of Fernleigh Av and Bedford Rd, Andergrove
What’s happening: Parents bring a chair and enjoy the shade of the trees while the kids have some fun this Australia Day. Activities will include rope bridge, low ropes course, crate stacking, thong throwing, damper cooking and more! Sausage sizzle and drinks available for gold coin donation.
For more information, call Katrina 0498 739 233 or visit www.facebook.com/BanksiaScoutGroup.
HABANA AUSSIE PARTY
Hosted by: Habana and Districts Progress Association
When: 3pm – 7pm Tuesday, January 26
Where: Habana Community Precinct, 1091 Mackay-Habana Rd
What’s happening: Community picnic (BYO) and traditional Australia Day activities including sand castle building on our "borrowed" beach, backyard cricket, inflatable water play, lamington eating, tug-of-war and thong throwing. Cold drinks and meat pies will be available for sale. Find out about local groups you can join at the event including craft, rural fire and Tai Chi.
For more information, visit Habana Progress Association's Facebook page or call Palmina on 0403 729 505.
PANCAKES AND PLAY IN THE PARK
Hosted by: Shed Happens Mackay and Neighbourhood Watch Northern Beaches
When: 10:30am – 2:30pm Tuesday, January 26
Where: On the grass area near the Mackay Sugar Bowl, Phillip Street, North Mackay
What’s happening: Shed Happens Mackay, a local men's support group, will be running heaps of games and group sharing activities during the event and of course free pancakes! The games will be family oriented and will include three legged races, sack races and egg and spoon races. Special thanks to Neighbourhood Watch Northern Beaches and DGH Engineering for their support.
For more information, call Frank on 0434 908 968.
SAIL AWAY ON AUSTRALIA DAY
Hosted by: Mackay Sailing Club
When: 10am – 3:30pm Tuesday, January 26
Where: "Sailor's corner", Kinchant Dam Road, KInchant Dam
What’s happening: Get sailing this Australia Day with a fun filled adventure at Kinchant Dam. The event will include a free sausage sizzle, fun races, heaps of prizes and a commodore's sail past. We encourage anyone who already has a sailing dinghy to dust it off and join in the fun. All members of the general public are welcome to participate. Flag raising starts at 10am.
For more information, call Commodore Geoff on 0432 033 188
SARINA'S BIG BASH AUSSIE DAY
Hosted by: Sarina Demons Junior AFL Club Inc.
When: 10:30am - 4pm Tuesday, January 26
Where: Brewers Park, Sarina
What’s happening: Activities will include thong throwing competition, big game of cricket, cockroaches race, Aussie foods and best dressed competition, Pre sign up is also available for both AFL and soccer.
For more information, Call 0407 466 138
ST HELENS BEACH AUSTRALIA DAY CELEBRATION
Hosted by: St Helens Beach Progress and Environment Association Inc.
When: 11am - 3pm Tuesday, January 26
Where: Repulse Esplanade, St Helens Beach
What’s happening: Activities will include Aussie themed community BBQ including camp oven, Australian best dressed competition, beach cricket and Australiana trivia quiz.
For more information, Call 0499 013 016
Airlie Beach Australia Day Event
Afternoon tea, Australia Day Awards Presentation and Citizenship Ceremony to be held at Whitsunday PCYC 3:30pm.
Whitsunday PCYC 2489 Shute Harbour Rd Airlie Beach
Free
3:30pm