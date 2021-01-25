Australia Day Events For Mackay & The Whitsundays 2021

A DAY AT THE BEACH

Hosted by: Eimeo Surf Life Saving Club

When: 2pm - 6pm Tuesday, January 26

Where: Eimeo Beach

What’s happening: Activities will include family sand castle competition, Aussie beach flags, Aussie Iron-person race (run 200 metres, swim 100 metres, eat a cold pie and drink a milo), vegemite face painting competition, thong throwing, prizes, water slide and live music.

For more information, call 4969 6680

AUSTRALIA DAY AT SARINA BEACH

Hosted by: Sarina Surf Life Saving Club

When: noon - 5pm Tuesday, January 26

Where: Sarina Beach, Sarina Esplanade

What’s happening: In its 8th year, this event will be bigger than ever with a BBQ, water slide and heaps of fun competitions like fastest man on the sand and wheelbarrow races. Cash prizes are also up for grabs! BYO picnic blanket and chair. Note - this event is free to attend but some activities and food may require a gold coin donation.

For more information, call 4956 6476, visit www.sarinasurfclub.com.au

AUSSIE FAMILY FUN DAY

Hosted by: North Mackay Saints AFL

When: 10am – 3pm Tuesday, January 26

Where: Zeolla Park AFL Grounds

What’s happening: This event is guaranteed to make you shout "Aussie! Aussie! Aussie!". Activities will include a jumping castle/water slide, AFL grudge match (juniors versus parents), volley ball (round robin), cricket match and free BBQ lunch.

For more information, call Peter on 0487 046 124.

AUSTRALIA DAY BEACH PARTY

Hosted by: Mackay Surf Lifesaving Club

When: 10am - 3pm Tuesday, January 26

Where: Mackay Surf Lifesaving Club, Harbour Beach, Mackay Harbour

What’s happening: Dive into Australia Day and bring the kids to this Aussie themed event with water slide, live music, beach volley ball and beach cricket, tug-of-war, thong throwing competition and more!

For more information, call Lexi on 0421 900 944 or visit www.facebook.com/mackayslsc.

AUSTRALIA DAY SCOUTS OPEN DAY

Hosted by: Banksia Scout Group

When: 10am - 1pm Tuesday, January 26

Where: Banksia Scout Den, Jaycee Park, Cnr of Fernleigh Av and Bedford Rd, Andergrove

What’s happening: Parents bring a chair and enjoy the shade of the trees while the kids have some fun this Australia Day. Activities will include rope bridge, low ropes course, crate stacking, thong throwing, damper cooking and more! Sausage sizzle and drinks available for gold coin donation.

For more information, call Katrina 0498 739 233 or visit www.facebook.com/BanksiaScoutGroup.

HABANA AUSSIE PARTY

Hosted by: Habana and Districts Progress Association

When: 3pm – 7pm Tuesday, January 26

Where: Habana Community Precinct, 1091 Mackay-Habana Rd

What’s happening: Community picnic (BYO) and traditional Australia Day activities including sand castle building on our "borrowed" beach, backyard cricket, inflatable water play, lamington eating, tug-of-war and thong throwing. Cold drinks and meat pies will be available for sale. Find out about local groups you can join at the event including craft, rural fire and Tai Chi.

For more information, visit Habana Progress Association's Facebook page or call Palmina on 0403 729 505.

PANCAKES AND PLAY IN THE PARK

Hosted by: Shed Happens Mackay and Neighbourhood Watch Northern Beaches

When: 10:30am – 2:30pm Tuesday, January 26

Where: On the grass area near the Mackay Sugar Bowl, Phillip Street, North Mackay

What’s happening: Shed Happens Mackay, a local men's support group, will be running heaps of games and group sharing activities during the event and of course free pancakes! The games will be family oriented and will include three legged races, sack races and egg and spoon races. Special thanks to Neighbourhood Watch Northern Beaches and DGH Engineering for their support.

For more information, call Frank on 0434 908 968.

SAIL AWAY ON AUSTRALIA DAY

Hosted by: Mackay Sailing Club

When: 10am – 3:30pm Tuesday, January 26

Where: "Sailor's corner", Kinchant Dam Road, KInchant Dam

What’s happening: Get sailing this Australia Day with a fun filled adventure at Kinchant Dam. The event will include a free sausage sizzle, fun races, heaps of prizes and a commodore's sail past. We encourage anyone who already has a sailing dinghy to dust it off and join in the fun. All members of the general public are welcome to participate. Flag raising starts at 10am.

For more information, call Commodore Geoff on 0432 033 188

SARINA'S BIG BASH AUSSIE DAY

Hosted by: Sarina Demons Junior AFL Club Inc.

When: 10:30am - 4pm Tuesday, January 26

Where: Brewers Park, Sarina

What’s happening: Activities will include thong throwing competition, big game of cricket, cockroaches race, Aussie foods and best dressed competition, Pre sign up is also available for both AFL and soccer.

For more information, Call 0407 466 138

ST HELENS BEACH AUSTRALIA DAY CELEBRATION

Hosted by: St Helens Beach Progress and Environment Association Inc.

When: 11am - 3pm Tuesday, January 26

Where: Repulse Esplanade, St Helens Beach

What’s happening: Activities will include Aussie themed community BBQ including camp oven, Australian best dressed competition, beach cricket and Australiana trivia quiz.

For more information, Call 0499 013 016

Airlie Beach Australia Day Event

Afternoon tea, Australia Day Awards Presentation and Citizenship Ceremony to be held at Whitsunday PCYC 3:30pm.

Whitsunday PCYC 2489 Shute Harbour Rd Airlie Beach

Free

3:30pm