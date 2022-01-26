Australia Day Protestors Deface Captain Cook Statue With Red Paint

A statue of Captain James Cook at St Kilda Beach has been covered in red paint overnight in protest of Australia Day.

The Melbourne statue was coated in bright red paint with the base of the statue covered in flyers protesting the celebration of Australia Day.

Council workers were quick to clean the red paint off of the statue as several locals watched on.

Investigators are currently looking into the incident and are urging any witnesses to come forward and report the vandalism to police.

This is the second time the statue of Captain James Cook was vandalised after it was defaced with pink paint back in 2018.

The statue also donned an aboriginal flag along with the words “no pride” under the Captain’s feet.

Other locations have also been vandalised as part of various Australia Day protests across the country.

The protests mimic similar moves by US protestors during the Black Lives Matter movement when protestors across the country took down and defaced statues of confederate soldiers back in 2020.

Anyone who may have witnessed the vandalism of the Captain James Cook statue is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

