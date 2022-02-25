Australia Expected To Join Sanctions Against President Putin & His Foreign Minister

Australia is expected to join sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Already the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have all acted against Putin and Larvov, following the invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday that Australia would provide non-lethal military equipment and medical supplies to Ukraine via NATO.

Although Australia had already announced sanctions against several Russian politicians, military figures, financial institutions, and businesses, we are yet to join sanctions against the Russian President and its Foreign Minister.

It comes as Ukrainian forces have fought off Russian troops in the capital Kyiv overnight, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy defying calls by his Russian counterpart to step aside.

The US-led NATO alliance confirmed yesterday that Ukrainian forces were resisting the aggression of Russian forces.

"The Ukrainian forces are fighting bravely and are actually able to inflict damage on the invading Russian forces," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said after an emergency summit.

More to come.

