Australia-First Detection Cameras To Be Used On Perth Roads

Perth drivers who use their mobile phones and travel without wearing seatbelts will be caught on camera in a trial of new Australian-first technology.

For the next three months, six of mobile point-to-point road safety cameras will be placed in pairs around the Perth's metropolitan area and up to 200km out on regional roads, detecting average and top speeds of road users.

Road Safety Minister Paul Papalia said no fines would be issued under the trial but those caught acting egregiously will have their details forwarded to police for investigation,

“People, wherever these are deployed, will have to be aware that they could be caught if they’re not wearing their seatbelt or if they’re using their mobile phones or if they’re speeding not just at that point but over a large distance."

Last year, 14 of more than 160 fatalities on the roads had not been wearing a seatbelt.

Papalia said the trial would help inform where large numbers of certain types of offences were occurring and where to deploy more law enforcement.

He added once the trial findings are reviewed, legislation would have to be changed to allow the technology to be used to penalise people.

“So while they might be infringing, they do recognise that these are very risky behaviours.” - Paul Papalia

Western Australians are fined $500 for touching or using a phone plus three demerit points, but using it as a streaming service while driving results in a $1,000 fine and four demerit points.

Not wearing a seatbelt starts at $550, with higher penalties if children are unrestrained.

There is no limit on the number of cars the cameras can photograph at a time, with each car detected.

Images that do not detect offending behaviour will be discarded.

