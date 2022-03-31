Australia Impose Increased Tariffs On Russian Imports

Australia will impose a 35% tariff increase on all imports from Russia and Belarus from April 1, following the invasion of Ukraine.

It comes as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is set to make a virtual appearance, addressing the Australian Parliament tonight.

The Morrison Government previously imposed an array of sanctions on Russian officials, oil imports and entities.

"Australia stands in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s aggression and the Morrison Government is providing $91 million in military assistance," a statement from Canberra read.

"We will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure Russia is held to account for its actions.

"Australia supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and continues to call on Russia to cease its unprovoked, unjust and illegal invasion of Ukraine."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia intends to deliver maximum penalties on Russia for their attack on the neighbouring European nation.

A week ago, the government announced sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for their allied contribution to Russia's actions.

