Australia Is Reportedly Set To Drop Glenn Maxwell For The England Semi-Final

Explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is a chance to be dropped for Australia’s World Cup semi-final against England at Edgbaston, according to Sam Landsberger in the Herald Sun.

Maxwell is reportedly on the chopping block with in-form Matthew Wade his likely replacement.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been passed fit and will play.

Usman Khawaja’s hamstring injury has seen him replaced with Peter Handscomb, who is a confirmed starter — “Peter Handscomb will definitely play, 100 percent" coach Justin Langer said.

The Aussies take on the Poms at 7:30pm AEST on Thursday, although rain is forecast and the reserve day is likely to be needed.

