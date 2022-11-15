Australia Joins Global Pledge To End Plastic Pollution

Australia has joined global efforts to put a stop to plastic pollution within the next two decades.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek announced on Wednesday that Australia would join the High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution initiative, to end plastic pollution by 2040.

Ms Plibersek said stopping plastic pollution is not achievable by any one nation, instead it needed an international solution.

"My vision is for us to achieve a plastic-free Pacific within our lifetime," she said.

"Here at home, we’re feeling the impacts of unsustainable global plastic production.

"In the Torres Strait and Timor Sea, abandoned fishing gear is killing marine animals on an industrial scale," she added.

The initiative, which is co-chaired by Norway and Rwanda hopes to end plastic pollution by limiting consumption and bringing production to sustainable levels.

The minister's announcement comes after Australia’s largest soft-plastic recycling scheme collapsed, with REDcycle accused of stashing hundreds of millions of bags and other soft plastics in warehouses, rather than being recycled.

Without intervention, plastic production is set to double in 20 years, with plastic waste leaking into the ocean projected to triple by 2040.

