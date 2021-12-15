Australia Makes One Change Ahead Of Adelaide Test

Aussie Captain Pat Cummins has confirmed the eleven players set to take on England for the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

After nabbing the Brisbane Test with one day to spare, Australia will make one change ahead of the day-night match.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will sit due to a side strain, replaced by West Australian youngster Jhye Richardson, who received the nod ahead of veteran quick Michael Neser.

Cummins also declared opener David Warner will play despite concerns over a bruised rib, which forced him to sit out of the second innings in the opening Test.

"He'll be right," Cummins told reporters on Wednesday.

"He had a bat yesterday, batted with a bit of discomfort but knowing Davey, he's not going to miss this one. Once adrenaline and everything kicks in, [he'll be] a little bit sore but he'll be fine.

"He's played close to 90 Tests, I'm sure a lot of them have been played in discomfort or with (niggles) going into the game. He'll be fine tomorrow."

AUSTRALIA XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

