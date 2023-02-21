Australia May Face Electricity Supply Shortages From 2027

Today, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has released an update to the 2022 Electricity Statement of Opportunities (ESOO) report, warning Australia could face electricity supply shortages due to the lagging of renewable projects on fossil fuel plants.

AEMO has confirmed the urgent need for investment in generation, long-duration storage and transmission to achieve reliability requirements and to minimise the risk of massive blackouts over the next decade.

Daniel Westerman, Chief executive of AEMO, said that actions must be taken to fill reliability gaps as Australia moves rapidly away from its traditional dependency on coal generation.

“Reliability gaps begin to emerge against the Interim Reliability Measure from 2025 onwards. These gaps widen until all mainland states in the NEM are forecast to breach the reliability standard from 2027 onwards, with at least five coal power stations totalling approximately 13 percent of the NEM’s total capacity expected to retire,” Mr Westerman said.

“Urgent and ongoing investment in renewable energy, long-duration storage and transmission is needed to reliably meet demand from Australian homes and businesses,” he said.

The Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen has responded to the potential electricity shortages this morning on ABC RN Breakfast.

Mr Bowen said new projects would be coming to avoid AEMO’s prediction.

“You know that this report normally comes out once a year or so. This is a report which has been put out in a much more rapid timeframe, because AEMO has reached the view that the guidance they provided last August is out of date, because we’ve seen a lot more investment coming through with renewable,” Mr Bowen said.

