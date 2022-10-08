Australia Post Temporarily Suspends Sea Mail Amid Wave Of Prohibited Items

Australia Post has suspended all mail entering the country by sea amid a growing number of contraband goods.

According to its website, the postal giant temporarily suspended all inbound sea mail from 1 October, due to the increasing number of prohibited items coming into Australia by sea.

The national service said the recent increase in sea mail volume is directly related to COVID-19 disruptions, including air restrictions and decreased aircraft capacity.

“Australia Post currently has only one facility capable of managing sea mail, and significant delays and safety concerns have been experienced due to the volume of prohibited items arriving and requiring intervention,” an Australia Post spokesperson told Sky News.

Although sea mail takes longer, it is cheaper.

But there are also added delays as Border Force sort through the mail, which can be X-ray scanned for prohibited items.

Customers have also been reminded of the following items which they are not allowed to send via postal services:

Bank notes and coins

Arms and ammunition

Live animals and plants

Liquids

Drugs, medication and health supplements

Jewellery and precious metals

Explosives, including fireworks

Perishables

Dangerous chemicals.

Australia Post said the temporary suspension hopes to alleviate pressure ahead of the busy Christmas period.

There is no impact to items being sent by air to Australia or items being sent by sea from Australia.

