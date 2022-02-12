Australia Records 65 New Covid Related Deaths Over Latest Reporting Period

VICTORIA

Victoria has recorded 7,224 new Covid infections and 19 Covid related deaths as hospitalisation numbers drop.

Of the latest Covid numbers, 4,679 came from positive rapid antigen tests and 2,545 came from PCR tests.

This brings the total number of active cases to 55,102.

There are currently 487 people hospitalised with the virus, which has decreased from yesterday’s 553 hospitalisations.

There are now 79 people being treated in intensive care and 20 people receiving ventilation.

As the nation prepares for a change to the definition of fully vaccinated, at least 50 percent of Victorians have been vaccinated with their booster shots.

NEW SOUTH WALES

NSW has recorded 8,183 new cases and 32 Covid related deaths over the latest Covid reporting period.

Of the latest Covid numbers, 4,895 came from positive rapid antigen tests and 3,288 came from positive PCR tests.

Hospitalisation numbers have dropped from 1,716 on Friday to 1,650 hospitalisations on Saturday morning.

Of the hospitalisations, 104 people are being treated in intensive care units.

While NSW’s Covid numbers are still yet to plateau, the state has seen a substantial drop in case numbers from yesterday’s 8,950.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

South Australia sees drop in Covid cases as state records 1,372 new Covid infections and one Covid related death.

This is a slight drop from yesterday’s 1,445 Covid infections bringing the total number of active Covid cases to 14,016.

Premier Steven Marshall said this is the lowest number the state has seen since the beginning of the year.

"It's really pleasing to see the numbers in South Australia stabilising — in fact, trending down over the last four days — but we can't be complacent," he said.

According to health officials, the latest death is a woman in her 90’s.

There are currently 213 people hospitalised with the virus, 17 people in intensive care and four people on a ventilator.

QUEENSLAND

Queensland has recorded 3,660 new Covid infections and another 13 deaths over the latest reporting period.

There are currently 508 people hospitalised with the virus which is a drop from yesterday’s 535 hospitalisations.

At least 40 of those patients are being treated in intensive care.

Of the latest Covid deaths, six were unvaccinated and four had received their booster shots.

All of the latest victims were aged between 50 and 90-years-old.

According to Chief Health Officer John Gerrard, the latest number of Covid cases may not be accurate.

"There have been some technical issues with regard to data collection, so that's probably likely to be a bit of an underestimate," he said.

Mr Gerrard also said that the drop-in hospitalisations reflects that many areas may have passed their peak of the Omicron spread.

