Australia Records Its Lowest Daily COVID Death Total Since Boxing Day

Australia has recorded its lowest death toll from COVID since Boxing Day in December, while Western Australia reports on an uptake in cases.

Across the country, COVID deaths have dipped to its lowest daily tally in nearly six months.

Out west, infections and hospitalisation rates have jumped - with experts revealing an estimated surge over the coming days.

WA Health reported a record 10,394 cases overnight.

Australian Medical Association WA President Mark Duncan-Smith said numbers will climb steadily this week, with a close watch on hospital admissions.

"Hospitalisations are important because we have very tired staff, and a lot of staff are off sick - up to 30 - 40 % of hospital nurses are away," AMA's Duncan-Smith said.

Across the Bass Strait, Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff has confirmed he's contracted COVID, set to isolate for the next seven days.

"Due to being fully vaccinated, including my booster, I am feeling well and will recover while working from home."

Rockliff attended the NBL Grand Final match at MyState Bank Arena on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 10,394

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 279 / 6

Northern Territory

New cases: 202

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 38 / 0

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 812

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 72 / 3

Queensland

New cases: 4,750

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 439 / 12

New South Wales

New cases: 8,891

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,504 / 57

Victoria

New cases: 10,031

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 491 / 43

South Australia

New cases: 2,984

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 228 / 10

Tasmania

New cases: 841

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 44 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 6,407

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 368 / 59

