Australia Retains The Ashes After England Collapse

Australia has retained the Ashes after a dominant victory over England in the Third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On the 12th day of the series, Australia bowled England out for just 68 to take a 3-0 lead in the five-game series.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

Victorian newcomer, Scott Boland stole the show, etching his name in the history books after six wickets for seven runs in just four overs.

Boland’s outstanding figures has set the new benchmark, delivering one of the greatest debuts in recent history.

Crowned man-of-the-match, Boland also won the Johnny Mullagh Medal, named for the star of the 1868 Aboriginal team that toured the UK.

"My family would be very proud and I'm very proud to win this award," the Gulidjan man said.

"I'm so happy for Scotty in front of his home crowd today and it's just an amazing feeling," Pat Cummins, Australian captain after the third Test said.

"Scotty came in and we were really confident he was going to do what he did today - maybe not six from four overs - but we were confident he'd do a great job."

Meanwhile, NSW health minister Brad Hazzard has issued a statement confirming that the New Year’s Test will not move from the SCG despite the state’s Covid restrictions.

“The SCG Test is sacred, an important date at the start of the third year of our life with COVID-19,” Mr Hazzard said.

“I want to assure the cricket-loving public, under our rules any players with exposure to a known case of COVID-19 would be asked to test and isolate only until a negative result was received."

“If there are any cases within the teams, their support staff, or families, we will work with the people involved to ensure they are safe, and there is as little disruption to others as possible,” he said.

NSW Health have promised to coordinate with their Victorian counterparts to “manage any potential cases of COVID-19 in a way that ensures the next Ashes Test at the SCG in January can proceed”.

The fourth Test gets underway on January 5.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.