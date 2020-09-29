Australia's 2020 Churchill Fellowship Award Recipients Announced

The 2020 recipients of the prestigious Churchill Fellowship Awards have been announced.

112 Australians awarded Churchill Fellowships to create positive change in our communities

People from all walks of life have been recognised to address challenges facing contemporary Australia

Despite international travel being on hold, a ten percent increase in applications this year shows healthy optimism for the future

The full list of 2020 Churchill Fellows and their projects can be viewed at:

https://www.churchilltrust.com.au/projects-and-fellows/2020-churchill-fellowship-award-recipients/

Congratulations to Lewis Major SA Millicent

The Dame Roma Mitchell Churchill Fellowship to increase knowledge, entrepreneurialism and capacity in the Australian arts sector – UK, Belgium, Netherlands

and James Deering VIC Mount Eccles

The Park Family Churchill Fellowship to learn the syllabi and methods of blacksmith training organisations and individuals – UK, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Italy