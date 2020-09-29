Australia's 2020 Churchill Fellowship Award Recipients Announced
www.churchilltrust.com.au
The 2020 recipients of the prestigious Churchill Fellowship Awards have been announced.
- 112 Australians awarded Churchill Fellowships to create positive change in our communities
- People from all walks of life have been recognised to address challenges facing contemporary Australia
- Despite international travel being on hold, a ten percent increase in applications this year shows healthy optimism for the future
The full list of 2020 Churchill Fellows and their projects can be viewed at:
https://www.churchilltrust.com.au/projects-and-fellows/2020-churchill-fellowship-award-recipients/
Congratulations to Lewis Major SA Millicent
The Dame Roma Mitchell Churchill Fellowship to increase knowledge, entrepreneurialism and capacity in the Australian arts sector – UK, Belgium, Netherlands
and James Deering VIC Mount Eccles
The Park Family Churchill Fellowship to learn the syllabi and methods of blacksmith training organisations and individuals – UK, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Italy