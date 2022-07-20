Australia’s Aged Care Sector Calls To Extended Military Support As Covid Outbreaks Surge

As Covid cases and deaths run rampant across Australia's aged-care sector, the government is being urged to extend military support.

The Aged Community Care Providers Association (ACCPA) on Sunday called to extend the presence of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) past the mid-August end date to better manage the impact of staff shortages.

It comes as the latest data reveals one in every three aged care facilities across the country were battling active Covid outbreaks, amid a shortage of staff, protective gear, and anti-viral medication.

Chief executive for the Council on the Ageing, Ian Yates, said the current surge in cases and death rates shows the need for greater control measures.

“While most of the community is ‘living with Covid’ vulnerable older people in aged care, and in the community, are dying from Covid, and in increasing numbers,” he told the Guardian. “This is despite high rates of vaccination and more stringent infection control measures and compulsory mask wearing."

“The question is really in the wider community to more strongly promote measures that will slow the growth of Covid – such as mask wearing and other protective behaviours.

“People need to realise that, although Covid spreading might not feel as serious to them, taking preventive measures protects older people," he said.

Meanwhile, the Aged and Community Care Providers Association interim chief executive, Paul Sadler, said they anticipate seeing a “substantial impact in coming weeks,” with staff shortages a major concern.

“Through that January to February period we had anywhere up to 30% and sometimes even as high as 50% of staff unavailable,” he said. “Now, the risk is that the next six weeks could see a similar uptick so that we could be getting two-thirds of aged care homes across Australia with outbreaks, and we could have substantial impact on staffing availability.”