Join Australia in their largest and most popular fundraising event for Cancer Council

William Barrett and Sons brings together hundreds of people of all ages to unite at their Australias Biggest Morning Tea for the past 26 years at their premises, 9 Spencer Street, Bunbury.

Come on down and join them for a great cause - to beat cancer.

The event begins at 9.00am - 1.00pm on Thursday 23 May 2019 at a cost of $5/person