Australia's Biggest Morning Tea in Ravensthorpe

The next few weeks will see Australia’s Biggest Morning tea descending on thousands of metro and region locations to raise money for the Cancer Council Australia, and the Ravensthorpe community are jumping on board!

The Ravensthorpe Hospital Auxiliary will host a morning tea event this Thursday May 16, at the Community Centre Red Room, starting at 10:00am.

For $5 entry (a donation to the Cancer Council) you shall receive a delicious morning tea baked by a handful of wonderful and generous Raventhorpe folks, chance to play some fun games and chat with some of the locals across the region.

The theme is “Feet with Flair” and the morning promises to be a hoot!

Every dollar raised helps support those impacted by cancer, get to the event, splash some cash and enjoy a delicious morning tea.