Australia's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises Following 2 NSW Deaths Overnight

Last night, Australia tragically lost 2 more lives linked to COVID-19, raising the total national death toll to 37.

A criminal investigation is continuing into the infected passengers offloaded from the Ruby Princess Cruise Ship last month. The ship is currently docked at Port Kembla to better accomodate authorities looking into the situation.

