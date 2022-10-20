Australia's COVID Response: School Closures Found To Be Damaging And Unnecessary

A damning new report has slammed Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as excessive.

The independent review found that strict lockdowns which forced schools to shut and made families work and learn remotely has harmed students and should have ended earlier.

“For children and parents [particularly women], we failed to get the balance right between protecting health and imposing long-term costs on education, mental health, the economy and workforce outcomes,” the report says.

Spearheaded by former secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Peter Shergold, the report outlined that school closures will likely impact children's educational and social development outcomes.

Professor Shergold said the use of lockdowns was ruthless and the closure of schools one of the biggest mistakes.

"If we were doing it tomorrow, we would not shut down school systems like we did," he said.

"It has huge adverse consequences in terms of educational disadvantage, parental pressure, and anxiety and stress for young people."

Professor Shergold said efforts needed to focus more on conditions facing disadvantaged Australians.

“To be better prepared for the next health crisis, we need to place vulnerable Australians at the centre of our planning. This is the core focus of our recommendations,” he said.

More than 200 health experts, public servants, epidemiologists, community groups, business and economists consulted in the report, which determined the former Coalition government’s failure to procure a range of vaccines was a major contributor to long, avoidable lockdowns during 2021.

The probe has recommended targeted support for kids, as well as aged care residents who were among the hardest hit.

