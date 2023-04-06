Australia’s East And South Brace For Cold And Wet Easter

Australia’s east and south are bracing for a cool and wet Easter long weekend – with temperatures expected to be “well below average” for the time of year.

Victoria and Tasmania are expected to be hit with the coolest weather, with a series of cold fronts bringing wet, cold, and windy conditions which will develop over the long weekend.

Melbourne is warned of a high chance of showers and possibility of a storm on Friday, with a maximum temperature of 19C. Showers are likely to continue over the weekend with tops of only 18C, 14C and 17C expected for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday respectively.

Meanwhile in Hobart, there is also a high chance of showers across the entire long weekend. Friday’s top temperature is expected to reach 21C, while Saturday, Sunday and Monday have forecasts of 17C, 13C and 15C respectively.

In Adelaide, conditions are looking similar with a high chance of showers over Good Friday to Sunday, decreasing to a slight chance on Monday. Friday will reach a top of 21C, while the remainder of the weekend will hover around 19C.

Sydney is expecting slightly warmer conditions than its south and east-coast companions with Good Friday and Saturday expected to reach a top of 26C, however showers – and the possibility of a thunderstorm – have been predicted for Friday.

Sunday is forecasted to reach 21C, mostly sunny with a chance of showers before a cool change arrives on Monday again, bringing the chance of showers.

Up north, Brisbane will get the best of the east-coast weather, despite showers expecting to hit Good Friday afternoon or evening. A top of 29C has been forecasted.

The remainder of the weekend looks sunny, with maximum temperatures of 33C, 30C and 27C forecasted for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday respectively.

Sky News Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe said despite the wet weather predictions, the poor weather shouldn’t last too long.

“The eastern states will all face some wet weather with showers and thunderstorms from Tasmania up to Queensland,” he said.

“That won’t last long because that system is going to continue tracking further east dragging that moisture off, but more fronts will come in behind it dropping those temperatures through the long weekend across the southeast.

“Temperatures are tumbling for the southeast and the coldest day of the week looks to be Easter Sunday.

“It’s going to be almost winter like in some cases.”

For up-to-date forecasts, visit the Bureau of Meteorology website.

*Correct temperatures at time of publishing.

