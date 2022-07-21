Australia's Fave Mother-Daughter Duo Are Reuniting For A 20th Anniversary Special

Australia’s favourite mother and daughter combo are returning to the small screen for a 20-year anniversary special.

Fountain Lakes ladies Kath & Kim will be getting together this week to film a 20th anniversary special along with all of our fan favourites.

Gina Riley and Jane Turner will be joined by the whole squad including Glenn Robbins, Magda Szubanski, Magda Szubanski and Peter Rowsthorn.

The team will be reuniting at the NEP studio in South Melbourne to create what is sure to be some hilarious new material for the upcoming special.

Filming will continue over the course of a week and will feature fan favourites Sharon “shazza” Strzelecki, Kath’s hubby Kel Knight, Kim’s hubby Brett Craig and of course, the ladies themselves Kath Day-Knight and Kimberly Day Craig.

It is not yet clear where the special will be airing with Netflix, ABC and Seven all throwing their hats in the ring.

Netflix is the current home of all four seasons of Kath & Kim along with the 2012 feature film Kath & Kimderella.

Given ‘Chateau Kath’ a.k.a Kath’s Fountain Lakes property was bulldozed in real life, we aren’t yet sure what the special will have in store for us.

