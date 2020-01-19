Australia's First Beard Festival

There are many beard competitions across the country for beards but Boyanup will be making history when they hosts the countries first beard festival, Beard Day Out.

If you are wanting to compete there will be details coming soon on all the different categories. Our advice is to keep growing that beautiful facial hair.

If are wanting to have a stall or host a workshop please get in contact with the venue Bull and Bush Tavern in Boyanup

Triple M Southwest presents…

BEARD DAY OUT!

At Boyanup’s Bull and Bush Tavern!

Catch INXS tribute band New Sensations.

Enter beard competitions, with prize money to be won!

Enjoy beard workshops, stall holders and kids activities.

March 14, 10am til late

And get ready to get beardy.