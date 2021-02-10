Australia's First Female Roadie Tana Douglas Shares Hilarious Stories About AC/DC, Pearl Jam, David Bowie, Iggy Pop And More

Image: Tana Douglas, supplied

Australia's trailblazer in the music industry, Tana Douglas joined Triple M's Molloy off the back of the release of her massive biography, LOUD.

Australia's first female roadie got her first gig with a then unknown AC/DC, who she then became house mates and lovers with.

Since has then Tana has gone on to work with Pearl Jam, Iggy Pop and heaps more, touring the world and rubbing shoulders with the biggest names of rock.

From David Bowie hiding in the corner, to Elton John's difficult year, pranks with Ozzy Osbourne and more, you can hear some of these unbelievable stories from Tana on Molloy:


