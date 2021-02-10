Australia's First Female Roadie Tana Douglas Shares Hilarious Stories About AC/DC, Pearl Jam, David Bowie, Iggy Pop And More

Australia's trailblazer in the music industry, Tana Douglas joined Triple M's Molloy off the back of the release of her massive biography, LOUD.

Australia's first female roadie got her first gig with a then unknown AC/DC, who she then became house mates and lovers with.

Since has then Tana has gone on to work with Pearl Jam, Iggy Pop and heaps more, touring the world and rubbing shoulders with the biggest names of rock.





From David Bowie hiding in the corner, to Elton John's difficult year, pranks with Ozzy Osbourne and more, you can hear some of these unbelievable stories from Tana on Molloy:





Get your copy of LOUD by Tana Douglas, more info here





For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Never miss anything from the world of rock with the Best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!