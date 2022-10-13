Australia’s First Free IVF Clinic Set To Open In Melbourne

Four thousand women will have access to free IVF treatment when Australia’s first free public clinic opens next week.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced the clinic would be ran initially by the Royal Women’s Hospital and Monash Health, and is set to open next Tuesday.

With an IVF cycle costing more than $10,000, Mr Andrews said the free clinic would remove the cost barrier preventing hopeful parents attempt to have a baby.

"IVF can be a game-changer for people who might be struggling to have a child, but too often and for too many, it's financially out of reach," he said.​

The free clinic was an Andrews’ Government 2018 election promise and was funded by $70 million from the 2021 budget.

Andrews also pledged if re-elected at this year’s state election, the clinic would be expanded to assist 5,000 women.

The clinic will also help people who need access to donor or surrogacy services, and those who need fertility preservation due to medical treatment, such as cancer patients.

Victoria's first public sperm and egg bank is among the services available at the clinic, also including IVF, fertility preservation, genetic testing, and other donor and surrogacy services.

The government said the clinic will be available to women aged 42 and under and there will be no specific eligibility requirements.

