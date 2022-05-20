Australia’s First ‘Probable Case' Of Monkeypox Virus Identified In NSW

Australia's first suspected case of the monkeypox virus has been detected in New South Wales.

NSW Health has identified a 'probable' case found in a Sydney man who recently returned from Europe.

The man, aged in his 40s, developed a mild illness several days after returning to Australia.

He went to his GP with symptoms that resembled monkeypox and after clinical testing health authorities believe it is compatible with monkeypox.

“NSW Health has issued a clinician alert to GPs and hospitals across the state and has also been in contact with sexual health services to increase awareness of the cases identified overseas and to provide advice on diagnosis and referral,” chief health officer Kerry Chant said.

“We will be speaking with GPs about this issue again today.”

The returned traveller and his household contact are isolating at home.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not spread easily between people and is usually associated with travel to Central or West Africa.

“Cases are occasionally reported in non-endemic countries in returning travellers or their close contacts, or in owners of imported pets,” Dr Chant said.

“People can contract monkeypox through very close contact with people who are infected with the virus.

“The infection is usually a mild illness and most people recover within a few weeks," Dr Chant said.

In recent weeks Monkeypox has been identified in several non-endemic countries, including the United States.

