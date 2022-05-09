Australia’s first toy recycling program expands nationally to all BIG W stores after 18 tonnes of waste collected during phased roll out

Australians throw a staggering 26.8 million toys in the bin every year as options for recycling toys are scarce, with the majority not being kerbside recyclable. To help combat these figures, BIG W has expanded its successful Toys for Joy program to all 176 stores nationally after the initiative saw over 18 tonnes of old toys collected in its first year of trial operations.

Facilitated by recycling partner TerraCycle, BIG W’s Toys for Joy is the first of its kind toy recycling program in Australia. According to Managing Director of BIG W, Pejman Okhovat, the program aims to reduce the number of toys that find their way into landfill by giving parents and carers an easy and accessible disposal alternative at their local BIG W store.

“We know as kids grow older, they grow out of their toys and Toys For Joy provides parents peace of mind knowing that as they declutter, they are disposing of old toys in a manner that helps to reduce landfill. The program has been resonating with families, evidenced by the collection of more than 18 tonnes of waste that has been sent to TerraCycle for recycling so far,” says Okhovat.

“We are committed to reducing landfill and helping to make new, fun things for kids and communities to enjoy. Our first project was a children’s playground in a school in the western suburbs of Sydney and we have new initiatives in the pipeline to help communities that need it most. We look forward to making an even greater difference now the program has a national footprint.”

Jean Bailliard, General Manager of TerraCycle Australia has praised BIG W for providing an in-store recycling solution for parents: “It’s fantastic to be involved in a project such as Toys for Joy that gives end-of-life toys a second life. The program not only saves worn-out toys from landfill, our recycling process takes complex materials like metal, rubber and a variety of plastics and turns them into new materials for reuse.”

Also commenting on BIG W’s program is Federal Minister for the Environment, Sussan Ley. “Initiatives like Toys for Joy are another step in helping change the national conversation about recycling, and our traditional ‘throw away’ culture. Everyone has the opportunity to help achieve our national waste targets and protect our environment, and I congratulate BIG W who are certainly playing their part in this,” says Ley.

Customers can simply drop pre-loved toys into the purpose-built Toys for Joy chest, which can be found at the front of all BIG W stores. BIG W cannot accept books, playdough and slime, pens, pencils, crayons or paint brushes, wooden toys, board games, batteries, or oversized toys.

COVID safety measures are in place to ensure Aussie families can drop off their toys safely.

For more information, visit www.bigw.com.au/toys-for-joy



