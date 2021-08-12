Australia's Health Income Gap Grows During Pandemic

A new report released on Thursday, August 12, outlined the health gap between the highest and lowest income earners.

University of New South Wales Sydney and the Australian Council of Social Services released the ‘Work, Income and Health Inequity Report’, exploring the relationship between health and income.



The report found that people with the lowest incomes, insecure work and housing, have been at the greatest risk during the pandemic.

Additionally, the poorest Australians were found to have experienced the highest levels of psychological distress and were at greater risks of chronic illnesses.

While those on the highest levels of income were found to be twice as likely to be in good health.

The author of the report, UNSW Medicine & Health’s Professor Evelyne de Leeuw said without urgent government action, there are concerns inequality could drastically grow during the pandemic.

You can access the full report here.

