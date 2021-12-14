Australia's International Borders Open To Students & Skilled Migrants

Australia’s borders have now opened to fully vaccinated international students and skilled migrants after more than 18 months.

The strict rules that limited skilled migrants and international students from entering the country have now been eased.

Rather than quarantine for 14 days, arrivals are now required to self-isolate for 72 hours while also limiting themselves to states which allow international arrivals.

The same rules apply to permanent residents and Australian citizens re-entering the country.

While this is great news for both students and Australian universities, there are fears that Australia’s strict border policies over the past two years have deterred students from studying abroad.

Students from around the globe have been left with little information regarding a predicted opening date with some claiming Australia could have better circulated information to pending international students.

Others fear that Australian borders could snap shut with little notice, either keeping them in or out of the country.

Despite concerns from around the globe, Australian universities are hopeful international students will soon flock back to undertake studies in time for the new year.

