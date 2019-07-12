Australia's Most Bogan Band 'The Chats' Played To Dave Grohl, Josh Homme And The Arctic Monkeys In America

Cassie Walker

5 hours ago

Image: The Chats, supplied

That's right, the Aussie pub rock bogan band The Chats have just played to an audience of rock legends on their American tour.

Dave Grohl, Josh Homme and the Arctic Monkeys were all at the band's show at The Regent, LA last night, getting an excited backstage photo with the 3 piece, making us all jealous as hell.

The star studded crew joined a sold out audience at the punk gig, rocking out to their Aussie anthems, Smoko and Pub Feed.

They've come a long way from the Sunshine Coast.

