Australia's Net Run Rate Dilemma

The Australian cricket team will head into the final game of the Super 12 phase full of nerves, after England managed to impressively defeat group leaders New Zealand.

All three sides are level on 5 points and will avoid each other in the final game, though the trio are expected to win their respective encounters.

If proven true, the tie-breaker of net run rate will come into affect which leaves Australia in a tough spot as they already sit in third.

Featuring on Willow Talk, Brad Haddin stated that even though it'll be difficult, the tournament hosts can get the job done against Afghanistan and advance to the semi-finals.

"When you get to this stage of the tournament you need to manipulate results to get that net run rate up.

"But I liked the Aussies batting first [against Ireland], they put some scoreboard pressure," said Haddin.

Though their victory over the Irish already has fans & Haddin himself worried as they feel like the scoreline wasn't enough.

"They'd be a little disappointed in that Ireland game.

"They could've been a little more ruthless."

LISTEN HERE: