Australia's New Nation Brand Has Officially Been Revealed

Australia now has a new brand logo after the nation’s previous logo was mocked for resembling a Covid particle.

The new logo, which is now comprised of a gold kangaroo made up of three golden boomerangs, has been unveiled as the country’s new brand logo.

The change comes after the nation’s previous logo was compared to a Covid particle during year one of the pandemic.

The gold kangaroo sits above the word ‘Australia’ which is written in dark green writing and supports the slogan “Only in Australia”.

International and domestic research suggests that the new logo is “representative of a modern, capable and inclusive country”.

The Australian business industry has backed the new logo after pitching a “strong and consistent” nation brand to adequately represent the country.

The previous logo, which featured a number of gold splatters surrounding the letters ‘AU’ and was meant to resemble a golden wattle, was quickly compared to the internationally recognised Covid particle.

The logo was ditched shortly after its big reveal with Trade Minister Simon Birmingham announcing the logo was already being redesigned.

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said he believes the new brand will help to promote Australia as a great travel destination as borders open to international visitors.

“Australia’s Nation Brand is more than just a logo and tagline,” he said.

“A strong nation brand and tagline will reinforce Australia’s reputation as an internationally competitive investment destination, a great place to visit, a quality provider of education, and a trusted exporter of premium goods and services.” - Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan

“It is a holistic approach to selling what is unique about Australia to the world, backed up by a suite of marketing assets and research that is available for free to all Australian industry groups and businesses to help them grow and to support more Australian jobs.”

