Australia’s North Wakes Up To Tremors Caused By Indonesia Earthquake

Over 2,500 Australians have filed felt reports with Geoscience Australia following an earthquake in the Banda Sea, off the coast of Indonesia on Tuesday morning.

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake - at a depth of 97kms below sea level - impacted the Tanimbar region early on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was felt by many in Australia’s north from 3.30am onwards - with people as south as Tennant Creek in the NT and Southern Kimberley in WA woken up by the shaking some have described as the worst they’ve ever felt.

“Who felt the big earthquake just now? Woke us up. Longest one I have experienced…scary we ran out of the house in the middle of the night,” music artist Vassy said on Twitter.

“Sustained vigorous shaking here in Darwin just now from what looks to be a pretty serious earthquake to our north. Was probably the most aggressive quake I've felt here in many years,” Twitter user @OreboundImages said.

Currently, there are no reports of any structural damage caused by the tremors which lasted approximately two minutes, however emergency services were inundated with calls of concerns.

Despite the intensity of the earthquake, the Bureau of Meteorology has declared no tsunami threat to Australia.

The earthquake was also felt by those to the east of Timor-Leste.

