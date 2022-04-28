Australia’s Rental Crisis Exposed In Weekend Snapshot

There are calls for the Coalition and the Opposition to announce affordable housing commitments amid Australia's escalating rental crisis.

A new report analysing a snapshot of 45,992 rental listings from one weekend in March this year, found only 720, or roughly two per cent were affordable for a person earning a full-time minimum wage.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Anglicare’s rental affordability snapshot also revealed that less than one per cent of rentals were affordable for people on income support, or lower incomes.

Anglicare Australia Executive Director Kasy Chambers said housing remains the biggest cost facing Australians.

“Australia’s housing crisis has reached fever pitch. No part of the country has been spared. Rents are shooting up in towns and regions, and our cities have never been more expensive”

"We keep hearing that this election is about living costs, but housing is the biggest cost facing Australians," she said.

In its 12-year history, Anglicare Victoria Chief Executive Paul McDonald said this year's rental market report is the worst they have seen.

“There is no available, affordable stock for anyone on Commonwealth assistance,” he said. “It’s been a blind spot politically out of Canberra for a good decade, they have been asleep at the wheel on housing policy.”

The report also found that Australians on the aged-pension were left compromised, only able to afford around one per cent of the properties surveyed, while those on a disability-pension could afford even less than one per cent of the rentals listed.

Also impacted were families on low incomes, with around one per cent of properties listed affordable.

If elected, Labor has pledged to establish the Housing Australia Future Fund, building 30,000 new social and affordable housing properties over five years to help ease the pressure on rents.

While the Liberals housing policies have focused on home ownership for middle-income earners, with the government’s priority to get "more people into the housing market through our measures for first homebuyers”.

While wages have remained close to stagnant for more than a decade, and “without major housing policy changes, this situation is likely to continue to deteriorate,” Ms Chambers warns.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr