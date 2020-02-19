Australia's Reverse Supergroup ZOOT Announce First Australian Shows In 50 Years

Australia's reverse supergroup ZOOT have announced they're heading on tour, playing their first Aussie shows in 50 years.

Getting together for four shows only Beeb Birtles, Rick Springfield and Rick Brewer are joined by friend Russell Morris for the tour.

The tour will honour late singer Darryl Cotton, who sadly passed away in 2012.

Announcing the news on Kennedy Molloy, Jane Kennedy is excited to see Rick Springfield back in Australia.

Catch up:



Tour Dates:

BRISBANE The Fortitude Thursday November 12

ADELAIDE Thebarton Theatre Friday November 13

SYDNEY Enmore Theatre Friday November 20

MELBOURNE Palais Theatre Saturday November 21

Tickets on sale 9am Friday February 21 http://davidroywilliams.com/tours/zoot/ ‎

