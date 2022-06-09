Australia’s Strictest Airbnb and Holiday Home Laws Have Been Approved For WA’s South-West

The City of Busselton has passed local laws which will see some of Australia’s strictest laws for Airbnb and holiday home users enforced.

The local government area in Western Australia’s south-east will impose a night curfew on guests and require pet dogs to always remain with their owners.

Property owners also have new rules to follow and will be required to respond to queries from people within 12 hours.

It’s the second stage of regulatory changes which gives the popular tourist and wine region the ability to deregister holiday homes not obeying the new rules.

Busselton Mayor Grant Henley said the new regulations would sift out operators or guests who were doing the wrong thing.

"It certainly gives us a mechanism and a trigger to potentially deregister and to not re-register some businesses if they're doing the wrong thing," he said.

"There have been issues of a small number of operators of commercial holiday homes, who haven't behaved in a neighbourly manner.

"It's been built up over a number of years that they just get these repeat bad visitors who impact on the local community and the managers don't seem to be taking seriously those concerns."

A third stage of proposed changes may see commercial holiday homes banned in some residential areas.

The changes are expected to come into effect by September.

