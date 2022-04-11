Australia’s Teen Superstar The Kid LAROI Brings His Chart-Toppers To Dark Mofo

Hobart's Dark Mofo has announced Australian singer and rapper The Kid LAROI as the headliner for this year's controversial winter arts and music festival.

Under the theme “resurrection”, the popular midwinter festival boasts over 100 artists from 30 countries, including Japanese sculptural artist Hiromi Tango and US video artist Doug Aitken.

“This year’s festival is a celebration of coming together again, to listen to some music, see some art and eat at the Winter Feast,” Dark Mofo creative director Leigh Carmichael said.

“As the cultural world re-emerges from the darkness of cancellations and lockdowns, we are all experiencing a rebirth, of sorts. The forced isolation gave rise to a re-evaluation of what matters, to new ideas, new dreams"

“We’ve assembled over 100 artists from 30 countries, from Australia to Belgium to Kyrgyzstan, and look forward to bringing them to Hobart this winter. We’re just grateful to be able to present a full festival program again,” Mr Carmichael said.

Grammy-nominated The Kid LAROI, a Kamilaroi artist from Sydney, will perform during the first week of the festival.

Event organisers hope the popular artist will draw in a younger crowd to to the almost decade-old festival.

His all-ages show is set to fill the MyState Bank Arena on June 11

The two-week festival runs from June 8 to 22, with general tickets on sale from noon, Monday April 11.

Within the first hour, more than 12,000 tickets across the festival were sold, with organisers urging anyone hoping to secure tickets to get in quick.

To check out the line up, or buy tickets head to darkmofo.net.au

