Australia’s Top 10 In-Demand Professions Revealed Ahead Of Jobs & Skills Summit

The Federal government has released the top 10 in-demand professions for Australia in the coming five years ahead of next week’s jobs and skills summit.

Based on the latest Skills Priority List, data on job vacancies and projected growth in employment reveals early childhood teachers, registered nurses, civil engineers, and construction managers will top the leader board.

Close behind will be ICT and system analysts and software and application programmers, while electricians, chefs, child carers and aged and disabled carers bring in the final runners.

“Next week we are hosting our jobs and skills summit that will bring together unions, business groups and the people who help run our world-class [vocational education and training] sector, to look at how we deliver immediate action on the skills shortages Australia is facing,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Improving pathways for skilled migrants will sit high on the agenda at the upcoming summit, with the latest research revealing Australia’s tightened immigration rules during Covid, left many potential skilled workers wary of moving to Oz.

Deloitte partner Fiona Webb said that the jobs summit needs to deal with Australia’s current “needlessly complex” migration system.

“The highest order priority is to clearly signal to the world that Australia is open for business. Our pandemic-era border policies created a lingering level of uncertainty among potential skilled migrants,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

By looking more deeply into the nation’s jobs outlook, Deloitte said Australia could attract a greater number of potential high-skilled migrants with cleaner pathways to permanent residency for all business-sponsored temporary residents.

Skilled migrants “want to know they will be able to get in and out of the country without complication and have greater certainty about longer term options to remain in Australia”.

The Federal government is in the process of lifting Australia’s migration intake from 160,000 to 200,000.

