Australia’s Top Doc Admits Only “A Matter Of Time” Before COVID Cases Jumped

Australians have been urged to "take sensible precautions over the coming weeks" with COVID cases on the rise.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly on Monday warned that the "grandchildren of Omicron" are here, and it was only "a matter of time" until cases started to on an upward trend.

"All of our early indicators over the last week or so have demonstrated that case numbers are rising," Professor Kelly told ABC News Breakfast.

"It is probably related to these couple of new variants that we are now seeing in Australia that have been seen around the world.

The nations chief medical officer added that the new Omicron sub-variants XBB, BQ 1.1 and B2 are likely a key reason for rising case numbers.

"They are still in a minority, but they are more transmissible. So, it's likely that people will become infected, maybe reinfected.

When pressed about impending restrictions, Professor Kelly said it was unlikely that Australia would spend another Christmas in lockdown.

“You know, that’s not my decision but I don’t think that that’s likely,” Professor Kelly told Channel 7.

“My advice at the moment is to be alert but not afraid, I think it would be a good way to look at it.

Professor Kelly reiterated that Australians “are in a much better position than last year as there are plenty of tests and so forth”.

“We’ve seen these same variants go to other countries, most recently Singapore. They had a quick, sharp wave of cases but not a lot else and then they’ve moved on,” he said.

As a precaution, Australia's top doc has encouraged people to wear a mask in crowded situations or if they were unwell, to get tested if symptomatic and to ensure vaccinations are up to date.

